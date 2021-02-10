€30m digital factory plan for Paris

Aerospace manufacturer JPB Système is to build a €30m digital factory in Villaroche, south of Paris.The company has received funding from the French government’s Ministry for Economy and Finance to support the project.

The 40,000m 2 digital factory will primarily serve as the company’s principal manufacturing base with a focus on fully automated 3D printing process technology.

The grant was secured through the French government’s Francerelance plan, part of its ‘Territoires d’Industrie’ programme to accelerate industry growth and help manufacturing companies revive operations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Essentially, JPB Villaroche 2025 embodies our vision for the future via an advanced Industry 4.0 enabled platform that integrates innovative manufacturing technologies designed to ensure we maintain our drive to innovate and diversify for decades to come,” said Damien Marc, CEO of JPB Système.

Villaroche is an aerospace manufacturing hub that comprises a cluster of associated companies, including JPB’s customer, Safran Aircraft Engines.

The company plans to move its self-locking systems into other applications such as mobility, nuclear, oil & gas, and maritime. The building will also serve to spearhead the company’s product diversification programme, most notably its innovative KeyProd production tracking solution for intelligent manufacturing and the Industry 4.0 factories.

The digital factory will use robotics and advanced 3D printing technology that JPB aims to use for its own certified 3D printing process to create final flight-ready metal parts.

“Once complete, our JPB Villaroche 2025 project will epitomise everything that our company represents and what we seek to achieve,” said Marc. “That’s to say a passionate and unwavering drive to push the frontiers of innovation with genuinely ground-breaking solutions, derived from expertise that we’re proud to showcase and share in an environment that serves as a flagship for French manufacturing.”

Construction of the digital factory will start this quarter with completion planned around Q3 2022.

www.jpb-systeme.com

