First international digital twin standard

IPC in the US has launched what it says is the first international standard for digital twin product, manufacturing, and lifecycle frameworks.

The IPC-2551 International Standard for Digital Twins allows any manufacturer, design organization or solution provider to initiate application interoperability to create smart value chains.

The standard is part of the IPC Factory of the Future series of standards and provides a comprehensive self-assessment mechanism for companies to determine their current digital twin readiness level and roadmap the steps they will need to take to achieve a full digital twin approach. This provides key planning for applying a digital twin framework to an operation.

There are three parts to the publication, with separate elements for products, manufacturing processes and lifecycle. All stipulate and defines Digital Twin properties, types, complexities and readiness levels. IPC-2551 includes historical information about a product, including the history of design in terms of revision and engineering changes, and manufacturing information, that many refer to as the Digital Thread.

The standard enables interoperability of all forms of processing of digital data that precisely match and represents the physical capabilities. The standard does this by defining and precisely laying out a digital twin cell-based architecture. This enables any manufacturer to create and utilize the IPC digital twin standard to represent every process and possible actions taken on a product within the manufacturing and lifecycle environment, for engineering, modeling, planning, quality and reliability analysis, simulations, and much more, allowing critical decisions for product, process, and material design to be optimized.

“Benefits of establishing a digital twin framework and the tools that work within the framework will ensure that the physical expectations will be met without the need for a physical prototype,” said Matt Kelly, IPC chief technologist. “IPC-2551 will help with optimization of processes reducing losses associated with manufacturing and logistics, increasing productivity, efficiency and cost performance,” he said.

shop.ipc.org/IPC-2551-English-D

