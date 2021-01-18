Digital twin drives record 666m model downloads

January 18, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
Digital twin drives record 666m model downloads
Cadenas in Germany has seen over 666 million CAD model downloads in 2020 driven by the boom in digital twin technology

More than 800 manufacturer catalogues based on the eCATALOG technology from Cadenas in Germany driven by the growth in digital twin implementations 

 From the beginning of January to the end of December, 666,194,220 CAD & BIM models of well-known component manufacturers were downloaded by engineers, architects and planners worldwide.

"We have seen a sensational increase in CAD download numbers in recent years. The reason for this is also our visual search engine for manufacturer components 3DfindIT.com, which, in contrast to conventional search engines, is focused on the technical area and effectively supports engineers, architects as well as planners in finding the right component," said Jürgen Heimbach, CEO of Cadenas.

The rapidly advancing digitalization and the current global situation are driving the growth, he says. For example, the demand for digital product data in the fields of mechanical engineering, electrical engineering or architecture has once again picked up considerably in recent months, as the download record shows. Many component manufacturers are already focusing on marketing their products as digital twins.

www.cadenas.de

