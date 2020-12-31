How the industry responded to Covid-19 in 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic was not just about medical issues . The closure of factories in China and across Asia highlighted the vulnerability of the supply chain for the electronics industry. The lessons from lockdowns have reverberated across the industry, and companies stepped up to ensure that production of components for vital equipment, from semiconductors to mechanical devices, continued.
- ADI PRIORITIZES HEALTHCARE CUSTOMERS IN PANDEMIC
- DID COVID FLATTEN FOUNDRIES' GROWTH CURVES IN APRIL?
- TASK FORCE SEES COVID SUPPLY CHAIN SHIFT
- VENTILATOR EXPERIENCE OPENS UP MALAYSIAN MANUFACTURING
- COMPONENT MAKER RAMPS PRODUCTION FOR COVID
This has demonstrated the essential role of the semiconductor industry, not just during a pandemic but across the globe. As a second wave of the virus takes hold, the industry has learnt key lessons.
- SEMI JOINS LOBBYING TO LABEL SEMICONDUCTORS 'ESSENTIAL'
- TACKLING THE SECOND WAVE
- KEEPING ELECTRONICS PRODUCT DESIGN ON TRACK DURING CORONAVIRUS
Distributors played a key role in keeping components flowing, working with principals to re-direct parts to where they are needed. When air traffic is shut down, prioritising key components was vital.
- COVID-DRIVEN UNCERTAINTIES MAKE FOR DIFFICULT GUESSES
- DISTRIBUTION IN A TIME OF CORONIVIRUS
- HEALTHCARE SUPPLY CHAIN COLLABORATION WITH RICARDO
The Covid-19 pandemic also led to a dramatic boost in innovation in many different areas. Digital twin technology could be used to monitor critical care capacity in hospitals, while vertical farms that rely on LED lighting accelerated their roll out to help feed local areas and autonomous robots are cleaning public areas to minimise the risks to staff, while touch-free technology suddenly became vital.
- DIGITAL TWIN DEMO SHOWS CRITICAL CARE CAPACITY
- VERTICAL FARM ACCELERATES ROLLOUT FOR CRISIS
- ROBOTS CLEAN UP IN PANDEMIC
- CONNECTED BOLLARD FIGHTS CORONAVIRUS
- MULTI-HOP MESH NETWORK TECH FOR CONTACT APPS
- FREE APP TURNS PUBLIC SCREENS TOUCHLESS
There are also lessons for Europe with the recovery, both in topics and in funding.