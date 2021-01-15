$400m takes OneWeb satellite network to full rollout

January 15, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
$400m takes OneWeb satellite network to full rollout
SoftBank to take a seat on the OneWeb board of directors after a $400m investment with Hughes in the broadband LEO satellite operator

UK satellite operator OneWeb has raised $400m from Softbank in Japan that allows the network to be fully funded for its fleet of 648 satellites by the end of 2022.

The deal with existing partner Hughes indicates one of the routes to market. As well as currently owning chip designer ARM, Softbank also backs several major mobile phone networks that would make use of the global OneWeb broadband connections for 5G and the Internet of Things. Hughes joined the consortium back in July 2020, but the investment through parent Echostar provides customers and equipment makers in satellite network across the US and will be building the ground systems.

The network was rescued from bankruptcy last year in a $1bn deal wit the UK government and Indian mobile operator Bharti. The UK government sees this as potentially unlocking new research, development and manufacturing opportunities. The satellites are currently manufactured in a joint venture with Airbus in Florida, US. The rescue, and the roll out of a competing broadband network from the US by SpaceX, has also promoted the EU to shake up its space strategy.

“We have made rapid progress to re-start the business since emerging from Chapter 11 in November. We welcome the investments by SoftBank and Hughes as further proof of progress towards delivering our goal,” said Neil Masterson, CEO of OneWeb.

OneWeb currently has 110 satellite in low earth orbit (LEO) and is building a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals for different markets capable of delivering affordable high-bandwidth and low-latency links.

“We are delighted to welcome the investment from SoftBank and Hughes. Both are deeply familiar with our business, share our vision for the future, and their commitment allows us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunity ahead for OneWeb," said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Executive Chairman of OneWeb. 

Next: LEO satellite positioning service

Picture: 
OneWeb satellite systems made in Florida by an Airbus joint venture

NXP signs AI startup for development tool

NXP signs AI startup for development tool

Business News | Oct 19,2020
Dialog licenses non-volatile memory to GloFo

ReRAM licensing deal boosts AI and sensor chips

Technology News | Oct 20,2020
Basestation-in-the-sky startup emerges from stealth

UK basestation-in-the-sky startup emerges from stealth

Technology News | Oct 20,2020
ETSI launches new version of DECT wireless for the Internet of Things

ETSI launches new version of DECT wireless for the Internet of Things

Technology News | Oct 20,2020
Expansion module for Raspberry Pi DIN PC

Expansion module for Raspberry Pi DIN PC

New Products | Oct 20,2020
Wipro buys chip design service firm for $80 million

Wipro buys US ASIC design services firm

Business News | Oct 20,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.