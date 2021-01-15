HP memory firm expands into Europe

January 15, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
BiWin's new European headquarters will support the HP brand memory products as well as its own new brand of BiWinTech

Biwin Storage Technology, the Chinese firm that makes HP’s branded memory products, is expanding into Europe under its own brand.

“We build and market HP brand storage, we are the people behind this globally,” said Bob Snyder, channel and alliances manager at Biwin. “With the BiWinTech brand we are launching our own range of memory and personal storage products for the digital always on generation.”

The company is setting up operations in Amsterdam for its flash and DRAM-based products. “We are expanding with an office in Amsterdam to support Benelux, Spain, Portugal and Germany,” said Snyder. “This is very important for us as we launch the BiWinTech brand."

“The reason now for our own brand is the distinction is the market is growing fantastically,” he said. Globally, the average Internet user will generate 57.0 Gbytes of Internet traffic per month in 2021 up 139 percent from five years ago, and reaching a CAGR of 19 percent). The Shenzen-based company is expanding its production lines on the Huizhou Science and Technology Campus later this year. The plant has over 110,000 m² of production lines for system-in-package SIP chips and the production of memory modules, memory cards and SSDs.

The range includes internal M.2 PCIe NVMe as well as SATA 2.5” and portable Solid-State Drives (SSDs). The M.2 series as well as the SATA solid state drive portfolio will cover products with (SX/NX700) and without DRAM cache (SX/NX500) in capacities from 256 GB up to 4TB.

The Biwintech memory lineup also includes standard DDR4 UDIMM and S0DIMM modules from 2400 MHz to 2666 MHz and from 8 GB up to 32 GB capacity per module.

The largest memory storage is currently 4Tbytes but larger devices are planned, “Announcements are coming that will change that,” said Snyder.

www.biwintech.com/

