European deal for sustainable plastics

Royal DSM in the Netherlands is teaming up with Neste in Finland on high performance polymers using sustainable plastics.

The strategic collaboration will see DSM Engineering Materials start replacing a significant portion of the fossil feedstock used to date in the manufacture of its high performance polymers portfolio with feedstock produced from recycled waste plastics and/or 100% bio-based hydrocarbons. These polymers are used widely across electronics and automotive.

Over the short term, the collaboration aims to replace several thousand tons of fossil feedstock in the production of polymers with alternative, sustainable feedstock: bio-based and waste plastic based hydrocarbons.

Neste produces its bio-based hydrocarbons entirely from renewable raw materials, such as waste and residue oils and fats. For the production of waste plastic derived feedstock, Neste focuses on plastics that cannot be mechanically recycled and have previously been intended for incineration or landfill.

The sustainable materials are suitable for existing production infrastructures and enables DSM to produce more sustainable products. All of the chemically recycled and bio-based materials within the value chain will have the globally recognized ISCC Plus certification and will not require re-qualification.

“We have a long history of delivering tangible proof points of our commitment to sustainability. As a next step we are going to even further reduce our footprint and will offer a full alternative range of our existing portfolio based on bio- and/or recycled-based materials by 2030. Together with our upstream partner Neste and other value chain partners we’re ready to drive our industry forward, seize the sustainable opportunities ahead, and deliver on our purpose of creating brighter lives for all,” said Shruti Singhal, President of DSM Engineering Materials.

“Neste and DSM are frontrunners in providing sustainable solutions to the market. Both companies have a similar sense of urgency towards creating a healthier future for our children,” said Mercedes Alonso, Executive Vice President, Renewable Polymers and Chemicals at Neste. “It is exciting to see how our