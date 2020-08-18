First CoaXPress 2.0 interface chip for imaging

Microchip Technology has launched the first single-chip physical-layer interface devices for the 12.5Gbit/s CoaXPress 2.0 (CXP) to streamline machine vision system design over a single coax cable to simplify deployment in high-volume production lines as well as industrial inspection and imaging applications.

Microchip’s EQCO125X40 family of CoaXPress devices is the first to implement the CXP 2.0 standard, starting from a new backward compatible design based on the specification, with an integrated clock data recovery (CDR) at all speed levels and a camera-side clock to support the demands of real-world environments. The devices significantly increase machine-vision processing throughput by enabling cameras and capture cards to transmit four to eight times faster than alternative solutions. In addition, these devices enable four times the cable/link distance with much lower power and near-zero latency.

The product family also increases design tolerances and flexibility by seamlessly locking on all frequencies at any speed, from CXP-1 to CXP-12, and eliminates the need for multiple channels by supporting 12.5Gbit/s of bandwidth over a single cable. Broader cabling options ensure systems can be installed where needed and the integrated CDR improves jitter performance for the signal sent from the camera to the capture card.

The on-camera low-frequency clock recovery eliminates the need to program a separate clock in the FPGA. The integrated link signal integrity testing enables the system to perform real-time checks of cable link integrity before and during operations.

For card makers, Microchip’s new offering makes it easier and less expensive to develop more robust products that customers can deploy wherever they need them on the production line. The products enable pre-setup and real-time cable link quality tests to be performed, giving users more robust and comprehensive solutions to their challenges. They also have the option to scale up to 50 Gbps over multiple cables.

"We have worked with the Japan Industrial Imaging Association (JIIA) standards organization and our lead customers to optimize our offering in conjunction with