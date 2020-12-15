First nanowire microLED displays on 300mm wafers

December 15, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
First nanowire microLED displays on 300mm wafers
Aledia has produced the first nanowire mircoLED arrays on 300mm silicon wafer using a pilot line at CEA-Leti in France.

French startup Aledia has manufactured the world’s first microLED chips produced on 300mm (12”) silicon wafers.

The company, which spun out of research group CEA-Leti in 2012, has already produced its microLEDs on 200mm wafers and will use both technologies having used the 300mm pilt line at CEA-Leti. The larger wafers provide better economic payoff and cost-effective integration with smaller-node electronics, which are only available on 300mm silicon wafers says the company.

“We believe producing microLEDs on large-area 300mm silicon wafers is a world’s first, and opens this technology to huge potential-volume-manufacturing capabilities,” said Giorgio Anania, Aledia CEO and cofounder. “The larger size allows 60-100 smartphone displays to be made on a single 300mm wafer, versus approximately four-to-six using the present LED industry-standard, 4” sapphire substrate. Thanks to Aledia’s unique nanowire LED technology (3D LED), this can be done with commercially available processes and equipment, since it uses standard-thickness (780µm) silicon wafers.”

Traditional planar microLEDs are produced by depositing flat layers of gallium-nitride (GaN) crystal on sapphire wafers of 100-150mm diameter, with the majority of production today being on 100mm (4”) wafers. Aledia’s microLED technology grows GaN nanowires on top of large areas of silicon. This 3D nanowire technology does not create any of the stresses seen on 2D chips, which build up as the wafer size is increased, and so allows the use of very large-size wafers. In addition, this silicon-based technology allows production in mainstream foundries and can be ramped up to high volume production with high yield.

“We are very pleased to have helped Aledia push forward the state of the art of 3D LED manufacturing using our 300mm silicon processing line. We believe large-area silicon wafers are the best manufacturing platform in the world today for displays, and give big advantages in manufacturability,” said Emmanuel Sabonnadière, CEO of CEA-Leti. “3D nanowire micro-LEDs have the potential to make serious penetration into large display markets. CEA-Leti is very active today in supporting the display industry’s transition to micro-LED technology.”

“We believe the use of large-area silicon wafers and microelectronics foundries

Picture: 
Aledia's nanowire microLED chips on a 300mm wafer

MRAM startup Antaois raises $11 million

Startup raises $11m for spin MRAM

Business News | Sep 17,2020
Pandemic boost set to reshape microfluidics market

Covid-19 reshapes microfluidics market

Market News | Sep 18,2020
Optics and imaging specialist Immervision says it has developed a humanoid robot that plugs into its wide-angle stereo image processing and sensor fusion development kit.

Humanoid robot is testbed for vision developers

Technology News | Sep 18,2020
MIT metamaterial creates fisheye lens that is completely flat

Metamaterial creates flat fisheye lens

Technology News | Sep 21,2020
European startup Inobat Auto aims to take advantage of the shifts highlighted at Tesla’s battery day

Taking advantage of Tesla’s Battery Day

Business News | Sep 21,2020
TDK is to spend £11.5m (€12.5m) on redeveloping its TDK-Lambda power supply manufacturing plant in Ilfracombe, UK.

£11m redevelopment for TDK's UK power factory

Business News | Sep 22,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.