Flexible colour display uses plastic transistors

The launch of the flexible colour display is a key step forward for plastic transistor technology and was expected as Plastic Logic has been collaborating with E Ink for some time.

Plastic Logic was founded as a spin-off from Cambridge University in the UK to commercialise organic thin film transistor (oTFT) arrays for driving displays but is now based in Hong Kong, China, after a complex journey. As an additional complexity its technology is now being manufactured in Russia. The technology is high resolution, lightweight and low power and more rugged than glass-based TFTs. Being thinner and lighter weight makes them suitable for wearable applications. Such displays are daylight readable but make lack the vibrancy of LCD and OLED displays.

E Ink's ACeP is a well established colour reflective electronic paper that has been used in signage applications that do not require flexible form factors. The addition of the Plastic Logic backplane allows for expansion into applications that benefit from a thinner and lighter flexible colour display.

"We are very excited to collaborate with E Ink to provide the market with the world's first plastic displays using ACeP film," said Tim Burne, CEO of Plastic Logic, in a statement. "Our Legio flexible colour display will enable customers to bring new color applications to market faster and, we believe, more cost effectively. Evaluation Kits will be available later this year so that designers can try out the displays in real world applications."

Legio products are made using oTFT backplanes manufactured by TENFlecs in Moscow, one of Plastic Logic's manufacturing partners.

Plastic Logic was founded in 2000 and created a manufacturing site in Dresden, Germany, which opened in 2008. However, success did not follow despite an injection of $230 million by Rusnano the Russian sovereign investment vehicle, in 2011. In 2015 Plastic Logic was split into FlexEnable Ltd. based in UK as holder of the intellectual property