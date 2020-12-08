European deal to boost embedded code quality

Two European software tool developers are teaming up to boost the quality of embedded code. Solid Sands is teaming up with CEA List, one of the three laboratories the French nuclear research lab to use each other's tools.

Solid Sands in Belgium develops a test and validation suite for C and C++ compilers and libraries that CEA List will use in its static analysis tool. In turn, Solid Sands will use the tool in the analysis of compiler and software library implementations.

The C programming language powers the backbone of the IT industry, from critical infrastructures to embedded devices It is efficient, sits close to the operating system and offers a transparent view of the hardware.

Solid Sand's SuperTest focuses on the implementation of a compiler and is used by developers around the globe to ensure that their compiler is compliant to the C and C++ standards. It is also used by software programmers that develop safety critical embedded code in automotive, rail and industrial domains. They require confidence that the compiler can be trusted. An alternative is manually verifying the generated assembly code. That is common practice, even today, but extremely labour intensive.

CEA List has developed a wide range of C program analysis tools for embedded code including a static analysis tool called Frama-C that is one of the few to satisfy the Ockham criteria for sound analysis tools.

Solid Sands will use Frama-C to obtain a closer look of the inside of the compiler and library implementations, while CEA List will use SuperTest to enhance the compliance of its analysis tools.

“CEA List has been dedicating its research to providing trusted software for twenty years. Together with Solid Sands, we can enhance software trust, while pushing the boundaries of our software analysis capabilities,” said Florent Kirchner, Head of Department at CEA List.

