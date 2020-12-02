TTTech to develop car OS

By launching its Car.OS unit, TTTech Auto intends to expand its development scope; the company will adapts its structure based on three distinct pillars. These include the newly set-up Car.OS unit, a scaled-up customer programs unit and a separated product development unit. The new corporate structure is part of TTTech Auto’s growth strategy and aims to enhance customer service and to unlock development capabilities in key technologies.

Software is currently a major area of development in the automotive industry, and large OEMs are working hard to develop a comprehensive operating system for their cars. Because the necessary expertise among developers for this is not yet available in sufficient numbers and time is also pressing, suppliers are discovering OEMs' support for the operating system as a field of activity.

The Car.OS unit aims to develop the best-in-class car operating system for automobiles and will build up an ecosystem with different partners to enable seamless development for customers. Target industries are carmakers as well as tier ones, says Georg Kopetz, CEO of TTTech Auto. “The product will help OEM and Tier 1 to faster and more flexible implement software functionalities in their vehicle architecture,” said Kopetz. “We are also having new market participants in mind, such as cloud providers, who are playing an increasingly important role in the field of virtualization of testing.”

Knowing that OEMs urgently need differentiating features in their software, TTTech considers this in its conception.”As part of the overall workflow, the product, currently in development by TTTech Auto, will be implemented in close alignment with the customer. Special requests by customers will be taken care of by TTTech Auto’s engineering teams,” said Kopetz.

The company want to combine its experience from various series production programs to take the next step in building advanced electronic vehicle architectures. In the future, dedicated operating systems will be the cornerstone to unleash computing capacities for upcoming E/E architectures. Adopting this electronic ecosystem will enable OEMs to independently launch features and functions in fast development cycles. While several carmakers such as BMW, Daimler and the Volkswagen Group work towards developing their own car operating system, Kopetz is open to collaborate “with all OEMs and Tier ones” Kopetz assures. “TTTech Auto has extensive experience with complex platform systems and works with large OEMs on various levels. In the area of Car.OS we will also be available as development partners,” he said.