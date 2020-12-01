Top articles in November on eeNews Europe

A tiny camera has made a big impact in November on eeNews Europe. The CameraCubeChip wafer scale sensor from Omnivisin Technologies currently holds the world record as the smallest camera sensor, but like any small sensor has to trade off size for resolution. Adding signal processing algorithms from Super resolution has boosted the performance of the system to 300 x 300, a boon for medical equipment developers.

Synopsys is taking on Mentor with its Silicon Lifecycle Management (SLM) platform, and has acquired Moortec in the UK for the on-chip sensors that provide key data in the latest designs. Plymouth-based Moortec has been developing on-chip temperature monitors at 5 and 6nm to monitor the performance of the devices. Just as Mentor acquired Cambridge-based UltraSoC for its on-chip monitoring IP to provide feedback from devices out in the field, so the data from the Moortec sensors will provide Synopsys and its customers with valuable data. All this is part of a key moves by both to provide more data analytics services long after the chip is designed and shipped.

These services have to handle vast amounts of data, and this is the same challenge facing the developers of driverless cars. Peugeot has teamed up with French engineering group Altran, part of Cap Gemini, to handle all the test data: PEUGEOT, ALTRAN TEAM FOR DRIVERLESS CAR TESTING , while Jaguar is setting up a physical test bed: Jaguar Land Rover launches driverless car testbed in Ireland

The prospects of strikes at STMicroelectronics continue: STRIKE CALLS CONTINUE AT STMICROELECTRONICS IN FRANCE , while European researchers found a side channel attack vulnerability in Intel’s latest processors showed via the built-in power meter that could be used to gain access to secure enclaves in the chip. This was patched before the news became public.