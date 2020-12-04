Three RISC‑V cores add multi-core and SIMD for edge AI

December 04, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Codasip has launched the A70XP, MP and XP-MP for multicore 64bit RISC-V implementations with SIMD for edge AI chips

German RISC-V developer Codasip has launched three 64-bit RISC-V application processor cores with multi-core and SIMD single instruction, multipple data capability for higher performance system designs in edge AI.

The A70XP provides support for RISC-V P extensions,  and the A70X‑MP and A70XP‑MP enable the creation of symmetric multi-processor (SMP) systems.

The RISC-V P extension consists of 331 instructions which can be divided into groups. The A70XP includes a SIMD unit which executes P extension instructions with single-cycle latency. Multi-cycle instructions are pipelined to allow one to be executed every clock cycle. Applications for this core include audio encoding/decoding, sensor fusion, computer vision as well as machine learning edge AI chips.

The A70X-MP and A70XP-MP cores add multi-core features supporting clusters of up to four cores in an SMP configuration with configurable L1 and L2 caches with a scalable microarchitecture.

The A-series of a application are based on the Bk7 microarchitecture with Floating Point Unit and Atomic instructions and all use the an AXI external interface. They also support Machine, Supervisor & User privilege modes and have a Memory Management Unit to support Linux and can be customised using Codasip Studio.

“We are delighted to extend our range of Codasip RISC-V application processors with cores offering higher performance,” said Karel Masařík, CEO of Codasip. “These new cores are the combined work of our new French Design Centre and our main R&D Centre in Brno.”

The three cores will be available in the first quarter of 2021.

Alongside the A-series Codasip is creating two processor families for the embedded domain with a L-series for low power embedded based on the Bk3 core and the H-series for High Performance embedded designs based on the Bk5.

www.codasip.com

