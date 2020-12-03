European tech for cloud eSIM, iSIM

European companies are looking to dominate the next generation of eSIM and iSIM technologies for the Internet of Things (IoT).

ARM has spun out its SIM technology into a company called Kigen which has shipped over 2bn SIM, eSIM and integrated iSIMs. At the same time, Oasis Smart Sim in France is enabling the roll out of cloud-based eSIMs for the IoT.

Using physical SIM devices to provide cellular service to a node in the IoT limits the scalability. An eSIM uses an ID in a separate secure memory linked to the cloud for provisioning. An iSIM puts this into the processor to reduce the footprint even further.

“5G will drive a massive expansion in the number of things connected, heralding a new generation of billions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. We have worked with Kigen to develop standards for eSIM and iSIM security capabilities. These standards will ensure “root of trust” end-to-end IoT reliability, in the same way that we have come to expect from the SIM for over 25 years,” said Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer at GSMA.

The shift highlights the move of embedded technology into the data centre coupled with new modem chip designs.

“Sequans is bringing a standards-based iSIM solution into its next generation of ultra-low power Monarch 2 LPWAN chipsets and modules,” said Georges Karam, CEO, Sequans Communications. “Sequans is offering the first fully EAL5+ compliant cellular solution in the market today that meets GSMA requirements. Sequans and Kigen have set up a global supply chain for secure manufacturing that is suited to serve fast-growth markets with high demands on privacy, security, low power, and long battery life such as e-health, smart metering, smart tags and asset tracking.”

Oasis in France has also shown a proof-of-concept for the world’s first cloud-based eSIM card service for IoT devices with Micron’s Authenta memory and Tata Communications.