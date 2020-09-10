Foundry sales shake off Covid-19 impact in August

The world's leading foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Hsinchu, Taiwan), saw its August sales climb year-on-year by 15.8 percent to NT$116.12 billion (about US$3.96 billion). This was up sequentially 16.0 percent.
August sales at near neighbour United Microelectronics Corp. were NT$14.84 billion (about US$507 million) and increase of 12.6 percent on the same month a year before.
TSMC's sales for the year to date are NT$850.2 billion (about US$29.0 billion) up 30.7 percent on the first two-thirds of 2019.
UMC is also doing well with annual foundry sales-to-date of NT$117 billion (about $4.0 billion), up 22.5 percent on the equivalent period in 2019.
One consideration is that uncertainty across many market sectors due to the expected impact of Covid-19 is a cause for some stockpiling and build-up of inventory which will have to unwind at some point.
Related links and articles:
News articles:
- Covid-19 lessons for chipmakers
- TSMC, UMC power ahead of market
- TSMC looks to 2nm process technology
- First seven customers for TSMC 5nm production
Other articles on eeNews Europe