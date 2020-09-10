Foundry sales shake off Covid-19 impact in August

September 10, 2020 //By Peter Clarke
Foundry sales continue to motor in August
Both TSMC and UMC saw substantial year-on-year rises in August foundry sales revenues as they shake off the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic

The world's leading foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Hsinchu, Taiwan), saw its August sales climb year-on-year by 15.8 percent to NT$116.12 billion (about US$3.96 billion). This was up sequentially 16.0 percent.

August sales at near neighbour United Microelectronics Corp. were NT$14.84 billion (about US$507 million) and increase of 12.6 percent on the same month a year before.

TSMC's sales for the year to date are NT$850.2 billion (about US$29.0 billion) up 30.7 percent on the first two-thirds of 2019.

UMC is also doing well with annual foundry sales-to-date of  NT$117 billion (about $4.0 billion), up 22.5 percent on the equivalent period in 2019.

One consideration is that uncertainty across many market sectors due to the expected impact of Covid-19 is a cause for some stockpiling and build-up of inventory which will have to unwind at some point.

