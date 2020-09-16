FPGA prototyping system scales to 1.7bn gates

Pro Design in Munich has launched a range of FPGA prototyping systems with multiple high end Virtex UltraScale devices from Xilinx.

The proFPGA UNO, DUO and QUAD systems are aimed high-speed design verification and bug hunting to shorten time to market by eliminating costly re-spins and providing early prototypes for software and application development.

Scalable from 1 up to 4 pluggable Virtex UltraScale+ VU19P based FPGA modules, the QUAD system, offers a capacity of up to 192m ASIC gates, 1.6 times that of the previous generation based on Virtex UltraScale XCVU440 based generation.

Up to nine proFPGA QUAD systems with overall 36 FPGA modules can be connected together to increase the capacity up to 1,728m ASIC gates for FPGA prototyping of the largest system on chip (SoC) designs. The proFPGA QUAD VU19P system offers 58 extension sites, with a total of 7728 FPGA standard I/Os. This is about 45 percent higher than the previous generation and gives the user a maximum flexibility regarding FPGA interconnections and connecting peripherals such as the standard proFPGA interface and memory daughter boards or application specific extension boards.

The QUAD platform also offers 16 extension sites with a total of 192 free accessible multi-gigabit transceivers to connect and verify high-speed interfaces like PCIe Gen4 or QSFP28.

The FPGA modules use a high-speed PCB design with delay matched signal lines and high-end PCB materials for improved signal integrity and to run up to 30 percent faster than the previous proFPGA XCVU440-based product generation. Through standard I/Os the system achieves a single-ended point-to-point performance of about 1.4 Gbit/s and via the Multi Gigabit Transceivers (MGTs) even up to 25 Gbit/s.

The key factor of the proFPGA concept is its modularity. The user can for example use the UNO system for IP or sub designs development and later reuse the FPGA modules for complete SoC and ASIC prototyping by simply plugging the same VU19P modules on a DUO or