German magnetics maker bought by US group

Kaschke Components was founded by Kurt Kaschke in 1955 and makes its ferrite materials in Göttingen, with manufacturing operations in Tunisia for over 40 years.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the Kaschke operation will be the core of a newly formed business at Bourns.

"As one of the few companies that has the capability to design and build ferrite core materials as well as manufacture complex inductive components, Kaschke will bring to Bourns the experience and creativity needed to solve customers' complex application challenges," said Gordon Bourns, Chairman and CEO of Bourns. "We are excited to welcome Kaschke to the Bourns organization to combine our capabilities and build stronger customer relationships."

Al Yost, President and Chief Operating Officer at Bourns, said "This acquisition is an important element in Bourns' strategy to strengthen our inductive technology capability and broaden our portfolio of innovative magnetic products."

"The combination of Kaschke and Bourns will enable the development of a full portfolio of products that will help our customers meet the challenging EMI filtering requirements of the next generation power supplies in the automotive, industrial and new energy markets," said Silke Baumgartner, President of Kaschke Components. "I'm delighted to form an alliance with Bourns, a company with a history and core values that are fully aligned with Kaschke's."

www.kaschke.de; www.bourns.com.

