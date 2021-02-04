German magnetics maker bought by US group

February 04, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
Bourns buys German magnetics maker
Bourns in the US has bought Kaschke Components, a leading maker of customized magnetic components and ferrite cores based in Göttingen, Germany.

Kaschke Components was founded by Kurt Kaschke in 1955  and makes its ferrite materials in Göttingen, with manufacturing operations in Tunisia for over 40 years.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the Kaschke operation will be the core of a newly formed business at Bourns.

"As one of the few companies that has the capability to design and build ferrite core materials as well as manufacture complex inductive components, Kaschke will bring to Bourns the experience and creativity needed to solve customers' complex application challenges," said Gordon Bourns, Chairman and CEO of Bourns. "We are excited to welcome Kaschke to the Bourns organization to combine our capabilities and build stronger customer relationships."

Al Yost, President and Chief Operating Officer at Bourns, said "This acquisition is an important element in Bourns' strategy to strengthen our inductive technology capability and broaden our portfolio of innovative magnetic products."

"The combination of Kaschke and Bourns will enable the development of a full portfolio of products that will help our customers meet the challenging EMI filtering requirements of the next generation power supplies in the automotive, industrial and new energy markets," said Silke Baumgartner, President of Kaschke Components. "I'm delighted to form an alliance with Bourns, a company with a history and core values that are fully aligned with Kaschke's."

www.kaschke.dewww.bourns.com.

Related articles

Other articles on eeNews Europe 


3D printed Millenium Falcon is 100 microns long

3D printed Millenium Falcon is 100 microns long

Technology News | Nov 06,2020
Covid changes are permanent says Dialog CEO

Covid changes are permanent says Dialog CEO

Business News | Nov 09,2020
Graphcore moves to double unicorn status

Graphcore moves to double unicorn status

Business News | Nov 09,2020
UK inks compound semiconductor MoU with Taiwan

UK inks compound semiconductor MoU with Taiwan

Technology News | Nov 09,2020
9GHz squeezed light detector boosts quantum photonics

9GHz squeezed light detector boosts quantum photonics

Technology News | Nov 10,2020
Infineon’s Ploss calls for a European way of digitisation

Infineon CEO calls for a European digitisation strategy

Business News | Nov 10,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.