High resolution ToF sensor for 3D vision

Teledyne e2v in France has launched a 3D time of flight (ToF) sensor for vision-guided robotics, logistics and automated guided vehicles.

The Hydra3D sensor uses a 832 x 600 array of 10 µm pixels that use a three-tap architecture. The sensor is designed with Teledyne e2v’s proprietary CMOS technology and produced by Tower Semiconductor.

The transfer time for data starts at 20ns to give fast imaging and the sensor can be operated in real-time at short, mid and long-range distances, in both indoor and outdoor conditions, while providing excellent temporal precision.

Reliable 3D detection of fast-moving scenes and real-time decisions comes from the three-tap pixel, so there is no motion blur and a depth map of over 30 fps. On-chip frame-by-frame high dynamic range (HDR) control allows a trade-off between distance range, object reflectivity and frame rate, as well as being robust to the ambient light.

The shutter is a three memory node gated global shutter and multiple sensors can be combined without the need for synchronisation to build up larger 3D images

Two versions will be available targeted at performing the Time-of-Flight principle at short-range distances (up to 5 metres) or mid-range distances (up to 10 metres) and with a field-of-view of 60° x 45° or a field of view of 40° x 30°, while capturing real-time 3D information at up to 60fps with full resolution. Several proprietary modeling tools have also been developed and are available to support designs using Hydra3D.

“We are very pleased to announce our newest Time-of-Flight sensor, the first multi-tap high-resolution sensor in the market. Our partnership with Tower allows us to provide customers with the highest level of 3D performance, including uncompromised image quality in both 2D and 3D mode, in all operation conditions,” said Ha Lan Do Thu, Marketing Manager for 3D imaging at Teledyne e2v.

