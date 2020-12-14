imec adds Omni Design IP to ASIC service

December 14, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
imec will offer low power IP from Omni Design Technologies in the US for its turnkey ASIC designs.

Belgian research house imec has added IP from Omni Design Technologies in Milpitas, California, for customers using its imec.IC-link ASIC service.

Omni Design’s SWIFT circuit technology that uses tried and tested op-amp based architectures for signal processing but relaxes all aspects of op-amp performance requirements, including open-loop gain, bandwidth, noise, and offset voltage. 

The op amp is a bottleneck, particularly in nanoscale technologies, compromising accuracy, speed, and power consumption. High open-loop gain, high closed-loop bandwidth, and low noise are simultaneously required in an op-amp for high performance circuits. Combined with limited headroom in modern nanoscale CMOS, the limitations of op-amps has become a monumental challenge. 

SWIFT allows simple low power op-amps to be employed in place of highly complex, high power alternatives in high performance circuits. imec.IC-link has experience in providing flexible turnkey services for hundreds of tapeouts every year and has demonstrated a successful track record in markets such as automotive, industrial, IoT and AI.

“Customers are focused on the challenges and opportunities in the 5G, automotive, AI and IoT markets and developing new products to win in these segments,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, president and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “By collaborating with imec, we aim to provide customers with access to high performance, low power mixed-signal IP that integrates seamlessly into their SoC to accelerate their time to market.”

“imec offers turnkey services for ASIC development to reduce design barriers and improve first-time silicon success,” said Steve Beckers, vice president and general manager imec.IC-link. “The addition of Omni Design, with its advanced mixed-signal IP solutions, to imec’s design and IP partner program will enable customers who are developing differentiated, high value products in fast growing markets.”

Omni Design provides low power Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) and Analog Front End (AFE) IP as well as compact and low power process, voltage and temperature (PVT) monitors in advanced process technologies.

www.omnidesigntech.com; www.imec-int.com

