Quantum dot SWIR sensor has sub-2µm pixel pitch

December 11, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Quantum dot short wave infrared sensor has sub-2µm pixel pitch
An integrated thin-film SWIR photodetector with CMOS readout circuitry developed at imec offers a path to high-throughput wafer-level manufacturing

imec in Belgium has developed a prototype high-resolution short-wave-infrared (SWIR) image sensor on a CMOS process with record small pixel pitch of 1.82 µm.

It is based on a thin film photodetector that is monolithically integrated on a custom CMOS readout circuit. Unlike the current InGaAs-based SWIR imagers, the process is compatible with CMOS fabs, opening up high-throughput, wafer-level manufacturing. 

The details are being presented at the IEDM conference this week.

The photodetector pixel stack implements a thin absorber layer with 5.5nm PbS quantum dots, giving peak absorption at 1400 nm wavelength. The peak absorption wavelength can be tuned by adjusting the nanocrystal size and is extendable to wavelengths even above 2000 nm.

At the peak wavelength, the external quantum efficiency (EQE) is 18 percent, but further enhancements currently being tested development see this rising to 50 percent. The photodetector stack is monolithically integrated with a custom readout circuit, processed in 130 nm CMOS technology. In this readout circuit, the 3-transistor pixel design was optimized for the scaling of pixel size in the accessible 130 nm technology node, resulting in record small pitch of 1.82 µm for the prototype SWIR imager.

“With our compact, high resolution SWIR image sensor technology, we offer our customers a path to affordable low-volume manufacturing within imec’s 200 mm facility,” said Pawel Malinowski, thin-film imagers program manager at imec. “These image sensors can be deployed in industrial machine vision, smart agriculture, automotive, surveillance and life sciences with lens-free imaging and many more. Due to their small form factor, they can potentially be integrated in small cameras, such as in smartphones or AR/VR glasses – with eye-safe SWIR light sources. Some of exciting future developments include increasing of the EQE, reducing the sensor noise and introducing multispectral arrays with customized patterning approach.”

www.imec-int.com

Related SWIR articles 


Cyberattack will impact Tower's 3Q results

Cyberattack is resolved but will hit Tower's results

Business News | Sep 12,2020
Opinion: Nvidia's bad deal is not yet done

Opinion: Nvidia's bad deal is not yet done

Business News | Sep 14,2020
Phoenix, Yaskawa team on open PLC

Phoenix, Yaskawa team on open PLC

Business News | Sep 14,2020
Cooperation of Velodyne and dSpace speeds lidar development

dSpace, Velodyne team on lidar development

Business News | Sep 15,2020
Swiss firms team on four legged autonomous robot

Swiss firms team on four legged autonomous robot

Business News | Sep 15,2020
Global chip market set for strong reboud, but with downside risks

Chip market set for strong rebound

Market News | Sep 16,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.