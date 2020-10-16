Innosilicon to use Imagination GPU for cloud chips

Chip designer Innosilicon in China is to use the latest GPU design from Imagination Technologies for a PCI Express accelerator card for desktop and data centres.

Using a chiplet architectures and GDDR6 high-speed memory, Innosilicon plans to develop a high-performance discrete GPU card with Imagination's BXT multi-core architecture for desktop and data centre applications. The two companies are also exploring a long-term strategic partnership for more powerful GPU SoCs as the BX technology scales ot four processor cores.

The BXT core offers up to a 70 percent higher compute density compared to existing desktop GPUs, and the latest design allows for more flexible control over the configuration and layout of individual cores in SoCs and multi-die packages. The GPUs versatility means it can be built upon to create multiple platforms that can scale from mobile up to cloud-level solutions.

“Imagination’s BXT architecture delivers the level of performance and power efficiency we had been looking for," said Roger Mao, Vice President of Engineering at Innosilicon. "Innosilicon has a solid track record in delivering first class high-speed and high-bandwidth computing solutions in advanced FinFET process nodes. Building on this success and strong customer demand, we are announcing our upcoming product which is a standalone high-performance 4K/8K PCI-E Gen4 GPU card, set to hit the market very soon, that will power 5G cloud gaming and data center applications. With a solid foundation in Innosilicon’ s GDDR6 high-speed memory, cache coherent chiplet innovation and high-performance multimedia processor optimization, a move into a standalone PCI-E form-factor GPU is natural for us. Thanks to BXT’s multi-core scalable architecture, we are able to build a customized GPU solution integrating graphic and intelligence computing to meet the needs of high-end desktop and data center applications.

“Imagination is excited to have a new partner in Innosilicon. Innosilicon has a strong and mature design team with a track record for innovative high-performance products built using advanced processes over the