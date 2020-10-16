Innosilicon to use Imagination GPU for cloud chips

October 16, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Innosilicon to use Imagination GPU for cloud chips
A GPU licensing deal for desktop and cloud computing will see Innosilicon use the BXT core from Imagination Technologies in the UK

Chip designer Innosilicon in China is to use the latest GPU design from Imagination Technologies for a PCI Express accelerator card for desktop and data centres.

Using a chiplet architectures and GDDR6 high-speed memory, Innosilicon plans to develop a high-performance discrete GPU card with Imagination's BXT multi-core architecture for desktop and data centre applications. The two companies are also exploring a long-term strategic partnership for more powerful GPU SoCs as the BX technology scales ot four processor cores.

The BXT core offers up to a 70 percent higher compute density compared to existing desktop GPUs, and the latest design allows for more flexible control over the configuration and layout of individual cores in SoCs and multi-die packages. The GPUs versatility means it can be built upon to create multiple platforms that can scale from mobile up to cloud-level solutions.

“Imagination’s BXT architecture delivers the level of performance and power efficiency we had been looking for," said Roger Mao, Vice President of Engineering at Innosilicon. "Innosilicon has a solid track record in delivering first class high-speed and high-bandwidth computing solutions in advanced FinFET process nodes. Building on this success and strong customer demand, we are announcing our upcoming product which is a standalone high-performance 4K/8K PCI-E Gen4 GPU card, set to hit the market very soon, that will power 5G cloud gaming and data center applications. With a solid foundation in Innosilicon’ s GDDR6 high-speed memory, cache coherent chiplet innovation and high-performance multimedia processor optimization, a move into a standalone PCI-E form-factor GPU is natural for us. Thanks to BXT’s multi-core scalable architecture, we are able to build a customized GPU solution integrating graphic and intelligence computing to meet the needs of high-end desktop and data center applications.

“Imagination is excited to have a new partner in Innosilicon. Innosilicon has a strong and mature design team with a track record for innovative high-performance products built using advanced processes over the


