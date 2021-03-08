Intel, ST team for MEMS LiDAR

Intel will use the micromachined (MEMS) mirror and a custom photodiode to scan a laser in the L515 RealSense LiDAR sensor at 30 frame/s (23Mpixel/s) and a range of 9m.

The 61mm diameter puck provides high-resolution scanning for industrial applications such as robotic arms for bin picking, volumetric measurements, logistics, and 3D scanning. The puck is 26mm high and weight 100g.

This is the first in a series of LiDAR products from Intel designed to be used with the company’s open‑source software development kit (SDK) 2.0 that offers a variety of wrappers supporting popular programming languages and platforms. Using the same SDK as all other current generation devices allows an easy transition from any of the previous RealSense depth cameras.

“With 30 frames per second and a field-of-view of 70° by 55°, ST’s 2nd-generation micro-mirror continues to set the bar for 3D scanning and detection applications,” said Benedetto Vigna, President Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, STMicroelectronics. “Continuing the long-term supply relationship for micro-mirrors with Intel demonstrates our never-ending efforts to leverage our long-lasting leadership in MEMS to meet the demanding technical and supply needs of our customers.”

“Intel RealSense technology has been used to develop products and solutions for use in Robotics, Logistics, Scanning and other computer vision applications. The Intel RealSense LiDAR Camera L515 using ST’s micro-mirrors delivers unparalleled precision and is the world’s smallest high-resolution LiDAR depth camera, making it suitable for a variety of use cases,” said Sagi BenMoshe, Chief Incubation Officer, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Emerging Growth and Incubation Group at Intel.

