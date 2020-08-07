IoT boost with 400nA BLE mesh module

The company’s first Bluetooth Low Energy 5 module, the RYZ012, integrates a 2.4 GHz RF transceiver supporting the IEEE802.15.4 multi-standard wireless protocol, Bluetooth Low Energy (LE), Bluetooth LE Mesh, and ZigBee.

The RYZ012 features a power draw of only 0.4 µA during deep sleep (without SRAM retention) allowing customers to extend battery life. It also includes a battery monitor to measure battery capacity and detect low power in battery-operated devices.

“The RYZ012 module complements our IoT connectivity products, featuring ultra-low power in a small form factor, designed to target a wide range of IoT, connected home, asset tracking, and cost-sensitive applications,” said Roger Wendelken, Senior Vice President, Head of MCU Business, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas.

The RYZ012 can be combined with sensors and systems from Renesas to offer an end-to-end, device-to-cloud ecosystem.

The module supports the 2.4 GHz IoT standards without the requirement for an external DSP. This reduces the number of external components required and the overall cost in system integration. It includes a 32-bit microcontroller with an integrated 512kB flash memory and 64kB SRAM for application support. It comes in two versions: with and without an integrated antenna. This allows for implementation flexibility and the option for longer wireless range requirements.

The RYZ012 module will be certified for use in the U.S., Canada, EU, and Japan. Samples of the RYZ012 module (both versions) are available now, with full product availability later this year.

