LoRa Edge reference design for the IoT

Semtech Corporation has launched a software modem and tracer reference design to simplify the design of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT) using low power wide area network technology (LPWAN).

The LoRa Basics Modem-E is a software modem leveraging the LoRaWAN protocol for the LoRa Edge platform that runs inside the LoRa Edge transceiver, while the LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design is a device-to-cloud commercial grade reference design for IoT asset tracking applications.

The LoRa Basics Modem-E is part of the LoRa Basics library of software tools and accelerators and is fully compliant with the LoRaWAN protocol and designed specifically to run on the LoRa Edge hardware platform. The LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design incorporates LoRa Edge hardware with the LoRa Basics Modem-E software modem in a streamlined industrial sensor design integrated with LoRa Cloud services to provide a ready-to-deploy reference for asset tracking.

“LoRa Basics Modem-E significantly simplifies the development of long range, low power IoT. Leveraging the strengths of the LoRaWAN protocol, LoRa Basics Modem-E runs inside the LoRa Edge transceiver and by abstracting complexity allows IoT developers to focus efforts on developing value added solutions for their customers with less focus on connectivity development,” said Sree Durbha, Director of LoRa Product Line Management in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group.

“By providing a fully integrated device-to-cloud reference solution, the LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design supports the rapid evaluation of LoRa Edge-based asset tracking applications. The reference design provides a full blueprint for commercial asset tracking products and services, reducing time to market in a variety of vertical markets, including transportation, logistics and supply chain, cities and building infrastructure, home and communities, healthcare, agriculture, food services, and a wealth of other use cases.”