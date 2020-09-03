LoRa gateways to drive cloud IoT market for operators

September 03, 2020 //By Jean-Pierre Joosting
Adtran to address specific IoT scale challenges with a range of innovative gateways
Adtran is using its expertise in carrier-grade broadband access networks to address specific IoT scale challenges with a range of gateways using the LoRaWAN protocol.

Adtran will offer cost-effective gateways that enable service providers, cloud providers and IoT sensor providers to better support the millions of IoT sensors connecting to the access network.

The company’s first portfolio of IoT products will feature indoor and outdoor gateways with support for LoRaWAN specifications for Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWANs). LoRaWAN provides a reliable, widely adopted radio frequency technology and a growing ecosystem of diverse sensors and smart devices.

The global IoT market is expected to reach a value of $1.2561tn by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.53%. IoT technology is growing in adoption, primarily because it can address a large variety of vertical applications, from smart cities, homes, buildings and manufacturing to more intelligent monitoring in agriculture, energy and healthcare. By expanding into the IoT market, Adtran is better supporting its current customers’ existing IoT initiatives, as well as offering new pathways for these service providers to expand their portfolio of service offerings and IoT applications.

“Adtran has a proven history and expertise in providing broadband access to millions of business and residential customers, and we’ve participated in the IoT market through our Wi-Fi access points and home Wi-Fi management solutions,” said Keith Atwell, Head of Global Business Development at Adtran. “Now, we’re sharpening our focus on developing specific technology to help service providers better manage the massive IoT deployments that have already begun to strain the network and spin up new opportunities to win new customers.”

www.adtran.com

