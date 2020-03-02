Single chip integrates LoRa transceiver, GNSS and Wi-Fi scanning

The geolocation solution features low power Wi-Fi and GNSS sniffing capabilities combined with simple to use and cost effective LoRa Cloud geolocation and device management services to significantly reduce the cost and complexity of locating and monitoring IoT assets. By removing the need for incremental GNSS and Wi-Fi components, LoRa Edge reduces the bill of material (BOM) costs of devices and significantly reduces design and procurement complexity. With the addition of LoRa Cloud geolocation services, providing easy-to-use and cost effective TDOA, GNSS and Wi-Fi-based location calculation in the Cloud to dramatically reduce device power requirements and improve asset management efficiency, LoRa Edge enables customers to further manage total cost of ownership (TCO), paying only when they need an asset to be located. Best-in-class key provisioning at point of manufacture and a secure join process further simplifies the development of IoT solutions, which adhere to customers exacting expectations of security. The LR1110 features a multi-purpose radio front-end with a 150 - 2700 MHz continuous frequency synthesizer range, GPS/BeiDou scanning and Wi-Fi passive scanning. The low-power LoRa/(G)FSK RF transceiver supports frequency bands worldwide in the 150 – 960MHz range, with a high power PA path at +22 dBm and a high efficiency PA path at +15 dBm.

Semtech - www.semtech.com

