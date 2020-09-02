Marvell joins Open RAN Policy Coalition for 5G

The Open RAN Policy Coalition, which is composed of leading policymakers, operators and equipment providers, to promote policies that advance the adoption of open and interoperable systems in the radio access network (RAN) market.

A member of the O-RAN Alliance and contributor to the Open Networking Foundation CORD project, networking chip developer Marvell brings wireless technology expertise and radio access network (RAN) industry perspectives along with a commitment to open standards.

As a leading supplier of RAN infrastructure silicon, Marvell has a decade-long history of participating in and contributing to the advancement of open and virtualized RAN standards.

"The combination of technological innovation, open standards and forward-looking policy coordination are essential ingredients in creating the diverse, competitive market envisioned by the Open RAN Policy Coalition," said Raj Singh, executive vice president and general manager of the Processors Business Unit at Marvell. "Even today, our RAN product offerings have been influenced by our experiences in operator trials, consortiums such as the O-RAN Alliance and other standards-focused activities.”

"The Marvell team was among the first participants to work with a major U.S. telecommunications operator in exploring the possibilities of open, virtualized RAN several years ago," said Oguz Sunay, vice president of Research and Development at the Open Networking Foundation. "The combination of reference hardware, virtualized RAN software and technical support provided by the Marvell team was key in convincing us that these concepts could be viable in a commercial network."