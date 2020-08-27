Global 5G investment approaches $30bn

According to the CTIA Annual Survey, wireless providers invested $29.1 billion last year, a four-year high, to meet unprecedented demand for mobile data and continue to build out the 5G networks that will power the U.S. economy over the next decade.

This significant investment helped prepare U.S. wireless networks for the traffic spikes and shifts from COVID-19 this year and handle last year's 37 trillion MBs of mobile data, which represents a 30% increase from the year prior and is 96 times the amount of mobile data used in 2010.

"Thanks to remarkable levels of investment, America's wireless networks are keeping us connected when we need it, giving consumers the best wireless experience in the world," said Meredith Attwell Baker, CTIA President and CEO. "This non-stop investment cycle differentiates the wireless industry and is paying real dividends as our members build 5G networks across the country, creating jobs and helping our economy recover."

This year's key findings include: