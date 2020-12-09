Mass produced perovskite for gamma ray sensors

Researchers in Switzerland and Croatia have developed a perovskite material that can be used to capture gamma rays.

Perovskite materials have been driving a new generation of flexible, low cost solar cells, LEDs and even memristors, and are now opening up sensing opportunities for photodetectors.

A team at EPFL’s School of Basic Sciences who have developed a perovskite in bulk that can detect gamma rays, withe the details published in Advanced Science.

“This photovoltaic perovskite crystal, grown in this kilogram size, is a game changer,” said Prof László Forró at EPFL. “You can slice it into wafers, like silicon, for optoelectronic applications, and, in this paper, we demonstrate its utility in gamma-ray detection.”

Gamma-rays are on the shortest end of the electromagnetic spectrum, which means that they have the highest frequency and the highest energy. Because of this, they can penetrate almost any material, and are used widely in homeland security, astronomy, industry, nuclear power plants, environmental monitoring, research, and even medicine, for detecting and monitoring cancer tumours and osteoporosis.

The crystals of methylammonium lead tribromide (MAPbBr3) grown at room temperature by EPFL with researchers from the University of Split show high clarity with very low impurities. When they tested gamma-rays on the crystals, they found that they generated photo-carriers with a high mobility-lifetime product to detect gamma rays at room temperatures via the change in resistivity.

A new method called oriented crystal-crystal intergrowth allowed the team to make a litre of crystal weighing 3.8 kg in total.

www.epl.ch; DOI: 10.1002/advs.2020018828

Related perovskite articles

Other articles on eeNews Europe