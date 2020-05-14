A new metric to quantify the naturalness of light

May 14, 2020 //By Julien Happich
naturalness
Bridgelux has developed a new metric to enable objective comparisons of light sources to natural light. With the growing market interest in human-centric lighting, the question of "naturalness" of light source spectra is becoming a frequently asked question.

Lighting specifiers, designers, and luminaire manufacturers regularly consider color quality metrics such as CRI and TM-30, as well as individual spectral power distributions (SPDs), when making decisions regarding light source selection. However, until now, there has been no metric that quantifies the naturalness of a light source. Standard lighting quality metrics such as CRI and TM-30 do not fully address the naturalness question. In order to address this shortcoming, Bridgelux has developed the Average Spectral Difference (ASD) metric, providing an objective measurement of how closely a light source matches natural light over the visible spectrum, averaging the differences of the spectral peaks and valleys between a light source and a standardized natural light source of the same colour correlated temperature (CCT). The ASD value is a quantitative metric of the SPD differences. Unlike CRI and TM-30, where higher values indicate higher quality light, ASD represents the difference in spectra compared to natural light, therefore the lower the ASD value, the closer the match to natural light.


sensor

64Mpixel sensor has a 0.8 micron pixel size

New Products | Feb 18,2020
optical material

Scientists unlock low-cost material to shape light for industry

Technology News | Feb 18,2020
Infrared camera

Infrared camera market headed towards USD 10 billion in 2026

Business News | Feb 18,2020
image sensors

2Mpixel image sensors now produced on 12” wafers

New Products | Feb 19,2020
image sensor

108Mp image sensor takes 8K videos under low light conditions

New Products | Feb 20,2020
Embedded World defies the coronavirus

Embedded World defies the coronavirus

Business News | Feb 27,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.