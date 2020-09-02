Short range wireless MICS module for low power implantable medical devices

Murata has launched a small, low power module for Medical Implant Communication System (MICS) band radio designs.

The LBAA0PC1RMH298 module uses the 402-405 MHz frequency band with a 128 kbit/s data rate over 2m. The Type 1RM module is designed for use in body-worn and implantable monitoring/diagnostic devices, with the capacity to address even the most data-intensive of operational requirements. Typical applications include insulin, drug, and baclofen pumps, as well as arrhythmia and bladder monitors.

The module measures 8.6 x 5.6 x 1.7 mm and uses the CC1101 chip from Texas Instruments with a programmable output power up to 7 dBm and receiver sensitivity of -92 dBm @ 250KBaud with a sleep state current consumption of 0.2 µA. The module is built with Murata’s proprietary wireless technology, which bundles all the key constituent active and passive components into a single miniaturised package.

“This latest addition to our Type 1RM family underlines the primary impetus behind Murata’s philosophy – to help create a better society by developing innovative, class-leading solutions,” states Rui Ramalho, Product Manager for Connectivity Modules at Murata. “Through our numerous MICS variants, and the unique bundling technology employed by them, Murata is helping to improve the lives of patients with serious health conditions.”

Data sheets and samples are available at wireless.murata.com/type-1rm.html

