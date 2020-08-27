Deal drives LiFi into manufacturing

Lighting giant Signify has teamed up with Edzcom in Espoo, Finland, to use two-way LiFi light communications in manufacturing applications.

Edzcom builds and operates private wireless edge networks , connecting assets, equipment and people across manufacturing, mining and oil & gas industries, logistics hubs and the energy generation sector.

It will use Signify’s Trulifi LiFi system with infrared and visible light for a highly reliable, secure two-way wireless communication at speeds of 250Mbit/s for both uplink and downlink, allowing reliable video links. Trulifi operates in line-of-sight and offers immunity to interference compared to WiFi and 4G/5G for industrial plants. It also uses AES 128bit encryption with information accessed using a USB access key. One of the advantages of LiFi is that it can be integrated into LED lighting systems.

Signify, the Dutch lighting spinout of Philips, will scale up industrialized versions of Trulifi that are globally applicable using commercially available products and services. It has already implemented Trulifi in more than 150 projects worldwide. Edzcom has 27 live industrial implementations of its connectivity solutions in the Nordics.

“Signify's Trulifi is an innovative form of wireless communication that will broaden the scope of business-critical operations solutions we offer to our global customer base. Trulifi complements Edzcom’s offering by providing fast and secure fixed hot spot communication links,” said Mikko Uusitalo, CEO of Edzcom.

The move is interesting as Edzcom last month was acquired by Barcelona-based Cellnex, the leading independent operator of wireless telecommunications infrastructures in Europe. If successful, the partnership has the potential to add LiFi to more communications systems via Cellnex.

“Combining Trulifi and Edzcom’s strengths and capabilities will benefit industries that heavily rely on the cluttered radio spectrum for data communications. Trulifi can help to offload conventional radio technologies and offers reliable, secure and high-speed network connectivity where it’s needed,” said Olivia Qiu, Chief Innovation Officer for Signify.

www.signify.com; www.edzcom.com

