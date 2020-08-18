SiFive opens up its design unit

The OpenFive business unit will be led by general manager Shafy Eltoukhy with the goal of producing domain-specific processors for artificial intelligence, edge computing, HPC, and networking solutions.

Although OpenFive is expected to use its expertise in the RISC-V instruction set architecture it has an extensive list of IP partners that includes all the major licensors of processor cores including Arm, Imagination Technologies, Cadence, Synopsys and Ceva.

OpenFive plans to use advanced design methods targeting leading-edge foundry manufacturing processes down to 5nm and 2.5D packaging technology. The unit's portfolio includes low-latency, high-throughput Interlaken connectivity fabric, 400/800G Ethernet, High-bandwidth memory (HBM2/E), USB subsystem IP, and die-to-die interconnect IP for next-generation heterogeneous chiplet-style products.

"OpenFive will accelerate the adoption of domain-specific silicon designs for workload-focused performance," said Naveed Sherwani, CEO and chairman of SiFive, in a statement. "The adoption of RISC-V in heterogenous ISA designs will benefit the performance and scalability of products, and encourage more technology companies to move to open, free ISAs for their computing needs."

