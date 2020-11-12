Social distancing wristwatch uses Ultra-Wideband Chipset

November 12, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Social distancing wristwatch from Altran uses UWB Ultra-Wideband Chipset from Renesas
A collaboration between Altran and Renesas Electronics has developed an ultra-wideband UWB wristwatch platform for precision distance measurement applications and social distancing

Renesas Electronics and French engineering consultancy Altran have co-developed a wearable platform for social distancing based on Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology from a European deal rather than Bluetooth.

Renesas licensed UWB technology from 3db Access  in Germany in February to add to its microcontroller range in preference to Bluetooth or ultrasonic time of flight (ToF) for precision measurement applications. Several devices have already been launched using UWB for social distancing.

The platform is a wristwatch based around the Renesas Synergy S128 MCU with an ARM Cortex-M0+ microcontroller core, capacitive touch interface and the licensed secure ranging UWB technology. This uses a Low Rate Pulse (LRP) that has one tenth the power consumption of competing UWB and Bluetooth chips and measure distances with an accuracy of 10cm or less – the precision necessary for social distancing applications. The wristwatch’s safe distance is user-configurable; the wearer is alerted by LEDs and haptic feedback when a second device is detected within this range.

Altran, which also includes Cambridge Consultants, will use the UWB-based platform along with other internal assets to develop additional wearable solutions for social distancing as well as related location-based applications for clients across a broad range of markets.

“This has been a unique and rewarding project, collaborating with Renesas to bring the first LRP UWB-based social distancing wristwatch to market,” said Scott Houghton, President of Altran’s Semiconductor & Electronics, Industrial & Consumer business. “We’re excited to introduce this platform to other markets; its form factor, power efficiency and accuracy make it an excellent fit in both Covid and non-Covid applications across our vertical industries.”

 “After months of global pandemic shutdowns, people will want to feel safe when they return to work, school and social settings in close proximity to others. I’m pleased our collaboration with Altran is about responding to the Covid-19 pandemic with the first LRP UWB social distance wristwatch solution,” said Roger Wendelken, Senior Vice President, Head of


5G to play key role in building a greener UK economy

5G to play key role in building a greener UK economy

Market News | Aug 17,2020
3D stacked memory at 7nm

3D stacked memory at 7nm

Technology News | Aug 17,2020
World’s first 700MHz 5G data call made in China

World’s first 700MHz 5G data call made in China

Technology News | Aug 17,2020
IBM's 7nm Power10 processor made by Samsung

7nm Power10 processor gives AI boost

Technology News | Aug 17,2020
The Dimensity 800U is a tweaked version of Mediatek's 7nm 5G chip, adding dual SIM support

Mediatek tweaks 7nm 5G chip

New Products | Aug 18,2020
HMD Global has raised $230m from Qualcomm, Google and Nokia to drive its 5G Nokia phone development

Nokia phone designer raises $230m for 5G

Business News | Aug 18,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.