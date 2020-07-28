Radar board for Covid-19 social distancing

Infineon Technologies has developed a 60GHz radar board to count people while entering and leaving buildings or rooms and ensure social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Governmental regulations all over the world created an urgent need for solutions to secure social distancing in public buildings in order to support slowing down the spread of Covid-19.

The Smart entrance counter solution is a miniaturized radar board measuring 250 mm x 150 mm that accurately and anonymously counts people with a single 60 GHz radar sensor and integrated software. A traffic light system informs about if an entry is allowed or not.

“We aimed at quickly creating an effective solution that allows everyone of us to securely move within public spaces, in offices, airports or restaurants according to the regulations of the so-called new normal,” said Andreas Urschitz, Division President Power & Sensor Systems at Infineon Technologies . “Our Smart entrance counter solution is a closed system. On the one hand, it prevents overcrowding, on the other hand, it enables businesses to keep their operations running. And most importantly, due to the use of radar technology personal data are 100 percent protected. The system counts a person, but does not know who it is.”

Infineon expects an annual volume of 90 million units around the world as the Xensiv 60 GHz radar sensor works contactlessly and can easily be installed on the side or ceiling of an entrance or exit. It can be implemented in all kinds of building types, such as public buildings, retail and grocery stores, restaurants, schools or corporate spaces such as canteens and offices.

Infineon is already working on the next generation that will include further features. Radar systems can also measure temperature and blood pressure to determine if anyone entering a building is running a fever from Covid-19: INFINEON AND BLUMIO TO CO-DEVELOP NON-INVASIVE BLOOD PRESSURE SENSOR

The KIT BGT60TR13C EMBEDD Smart entrance counter solution with integrated software