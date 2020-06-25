Portable AI thermal camera measures six people for Covid-19 fever detection

A Multi-Person Thermal Scanner that can measure the temperature of six people at a time has been developed to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Thermavis Multi-Person Thermal Scanner was developed in a £3m project uses a proprietary thermal camera technology coupled with machine learning to identify the termpereature of up to six people to within 0.5°C. All six measurement can be made in each frame. Thermal cameras are seen as a significant way to monitor staff and visitors to building to keep Covid-19 in check but systems increasingly need to mandle multiple people and be portable.

The camera takes a primary reading from the tear duct, the area of the face which gives the most accurate reading and is least likely to be impacted by body heat anomalies, or obscured by face masks. It takes a secondary reading from the forehead to accommodate glasses wearers.

The Thermavis development is backed by a UK managed IT provider called Transputec. The system comes with a tablet computer for portability but can also be linked to any Windows machine, allowing multiple monitoring points, remote access, cloud connectivity, and shareable screens.

“The Covid-19 crisis has caused huge challenges for the health and wellbeing of front-line workers who play a vital role in the running of hospitals, social care and keeping our transport infrastructure running. Likewise, for many businesses returning to work following the lifting of lockdown measures, the issue of keeping staff safe from infection is a top priority,” said Mark Nightingale, COO for Thermavis.

“Thermavis is specifically designed to enable efficient and non-intrusive temperature testing. Our cutting-edge hardware combined with the AI-enabled software has left us with a product which is not prone to anomalies or faults, and can be integrated across workplaces, venues, and hospitality locations with ease to get the economy moving again.”

