Touchless ATM design tackles Covid-19

The touchless ATM design uses the Leap Motion optical tracking system to detect the position of a finger so that pressing the buttons is not necessary. It is built on the Unity software application.

This follows a deal with design company Cortina Productions in the US to create touchless technology for interactive exhibits in museums and aquariums. The technology will allow future visitors to control interactive content without touching public surfaces or buttons, eliminating similar concerns about Covid-19 transmission.

The interactive installations from Cortina are used in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the International Spy Museum, George Washington’s Mount Vernon, and the Aquarium of the Pacific.

“As the world tries to get back to work with the threat of Covid-19 still present, museums, aquariums and exhibitions are looking for new ways to safely bring back visitors, as well as keep them entertained. Cortina Productions are at the cutting edge of designing immersive experiences. By combining their design expertise and our touchless technologies, they can create safe, innovative and next-generation interactive installations for their clients that visitors will love, and feel safe using,” said Saurabh Gupta, Director of OOH Product at Ultraleap.

The hand tracking technology will be used for a variety of new, 3D interactive interfaces and displays for museums that will reduce the need for visitors to touch public surfaces, as well as retrofits for existing touchscreen-based experiences for museums where possible to help solve the immediate need.

The code for the touchless ATM is at gallery.leapmotion.com/contactless-atm/

www.ultraleap.com

Related touchless articles

Other articles on eeNews Europe