Two team for predictive VR digital twin

Lanner’s WITNESS simulation software uses combines process models with real-time data in a highly visual environment to build a digital twin of a process or factory. The technology has been used by Ford, Nissan, BAE Systems and motor drive manufacturers such as Hayward Tyler.

This will be combined with the Visionary Render tool from Mancherster-based virtual reality (VR) software specialist Virtalis.

This allows disparate data sources, such as Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Financial systems, CAD and BIM models to be visualised simultaneously in a collaborative environment. Adding Lanner’s predictive models, data from future scenarios can also be included to allow users to step back and forward through time in the digital twin to understand how, why and what may happen. Customers can then review, remodel and replay different business and operational process scenarios.

Lanner was a management spin out from AT&T Istel in 1996 and was acquired by Royal HaskoningDHV, a Dutch engineering and project Management consultancy in January 2019.

“The value of business data models and repositories is no longer constrained to experts, data scientists or business analysts but instead can be delivered via widely deployable digital twin applications to the operational and business decision makers. In today’s volatile world it is vital that they are furnished with decision support tools which can bring data to life in order to make smarter decisions earlier and more frequently than ever before” said Andrew Aitken, Chief Operating Officer at Lanner.

“We have worked with Virtalis for many years with Visionary Render powering the 3D visualisation capabilities of our desktop modelling studio, WITNESS Horizon. Along with our sister companies under the Royal HaskoningDHV umbrella, we are also able to deliver data engineering, machine learning and automation that ensures our customers have everything required to develop their digital twin strategy.”

Robert Boers, CEO at Virtalis added: “We are excited to see where Virtalis’ visualisation technology is