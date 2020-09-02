Viavi ships 5G test systems to China Mobile for end-to-end network validation

Viavi Solutions has delivered 5G O-RAN radio access network fronthaul and optical transport test systems to China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI), the research division of the world's largest mobile operator, China Mobile.

As 5G commercial deployments continue to ramp and operators use multi-vendor architectures, the need for performance validation and service assurance becomes ever more critical. Viavi has worked closely with China Mobile for several years to validate the performance of 5G infrastructure: from early days in the lab, to field deployment and operations. This collaboration includes development of Slicing Packet Network (G.MTN) with FlexE interface technology for next-generation 5G transport (shown above).

In the next phase of G.MTN advancement, CMRI will use the ONT-800 Optical Network Tester to conduct performance testing and validation of G.MTN interfaces and related protocols. Using network slicing in their 5G transport network provides high bandwidth, low latency, ultra-high precision synchronization, software-defined centralized management, and scalability.

Viavi has provided China Mobile with the T-BERD/MTS-5800 100G network tester for O-RAN link analysis in the 5G fronthaul network. The T-BERD/MTS-5800 network tester enables China Mobile technicians to conduct end-to-end system testing, fault isolation and root cause analysis, as well as single-vendor and cross-vendor interoperability testing. This is a crucial capability when deploying open, multi-vendor O-RAN infrastructure.

“With our rich history in test and measurement around the globe, we have listened for unique requirements in each market such as G.MTN for China, and have developed a specific portfolio of test solutions to facilitate mass 5G adoption,” said Jonus Chen, Vice President of Greater China for Viavi.

“China Mobile is deeply committed to realizing our 5G+ vision to speed integration of ubiquitous, intelligent innovations into all walks of life, enabling industry transformation and inclusive 5G services accessible to all sectors of society,” said Liuyan Han, Technical Director, China Mobile Research Institute.

