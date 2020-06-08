Wearable geofencing for social distancing

June 08, 2020 //By Julien Happich
geofencing
"Security Bubble Covid-19" is an electronic device which generates virtual barriers around each wearer to help them comply with governments’ social distancing recommendations.

Designed by Insight SiP , the Security Bubble Covid-19 is to be worn by people in their workplaces, in commercial spaces and other public spaces such as community centres, schools, universities and museums. The wearable device can take the form of an electronic tag but can also be embedded into bracelets, security equipment, clothing, or hard hats for construction. In a given space, each person equipped with a tag generates an individual invisible "Security Bubble" to help them keep their physical distancing. The device can be programmed to meet social distancing recommendations from 1m to 2m to avoid contagion. The device uses a low power level microwave radio pulse technology to recognize its position in relation to other "Security Bubbles" with an accuracy of a few centimetres. Each Security Bubble automatically interacts with its neighbouring Security Bubbles. When they are too close to each other, they collide and an alarm alerts the wearers of the devices. The Security Bubbles do not capture any personal data and conform to GDPR regulations.

Insight SiP - www.insightsip.com


electromechanical relay switches

Double ridge waveguide electromechanical relay switches up to 40GHz

New Products | Mar 11,2020
Printed electronics

Printed electronics expect steep growth in 2020

Market News | Mar 13,2020
Thermal camera

Thermal camera delivers instant fever alarms

New Products | Mar 13,2020
UK looks to ramp up ventilator production for Covid-19 with the Nippy 4

UK looks to ramp up ventilator production for Covid-19

Business News | Mar 16,2020
Hearable devices

Hearable devices tunable through DSP-enabled app store

Business News | Mar 17,2020
signal conditioner

Smart AC-LVDT signal conditioner is cybersecure

New Products | Mar 17,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.