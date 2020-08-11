Wire-to-board connector saves space

TE Connectivity has launched a compact wire-to-board receptacle connector with crimp contacts and shrouded headers that frees up space on a printed circuit board (PCB).

The AMPMODU connector system has a centerline distance of 2 mm to occupy 38 percent less space on a PCB than connectors with a 2.54 mm [0.100”] centreline. The receptacles are aimed at industrial applications such as PLC /IO devices, robotics, servo drives, industrial automation and control equipment, material handling equipment and instrumentation & test equipment as well as building and home automation devices.

The system has a range of housing styles and crimp contacts for wire sizes between 30 and 24 AWG (0.05 – 0.22 mm 2). Receptacle assemblies provide a large and reliable contact surface between the header pin and receptacle contact by using phosphor bronze contacts with dual cantilever beams with gold or tin plating. Housings are available in a single and double row, from 2 to 25 positions per row, and wire termination is easily accomplished with TE recommended hand tooling or applicators.

The receptacle assemblies are intended for use with TE’s existing 2mm breakaway headers and shrouded headers. These shrouded headers come in a double row configuration, are available in vertical and right-angle orientations and include both through-hole and surface mount termination variants.

The AMPMODU 2 mm product family includes a detent latching housing version for use in high-vibration industrial environments. All connector housings are molded in a high-temperature resistant resin making them suitable for reflow soldering process. The connectors offer a maximum current rating of 2 A and a maximum operating voltage of 125 V.

“Our new AMPMODU 2 mm connectors reliably and economically meet the interconnection requirements of today's miniature sophisticated electronics,” said Sameer Trikha, global product manager. “With miniaturization of PCBs continuing to be a trend in our industry, these products help increase design flexibility and are able to meet a wide variety of customer requirements.”

www.te.com

