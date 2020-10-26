 3U VPX board for multi-channel, multi-protocol avionics

A VPX board developed by VadaTech supports the latest MIL-STD-1553 protocol as well as ARINC429 and ARINC717 for aviionics designs.

The V3U PX339 is based on the Data Device Corporation (DDC), BU-67118 multi-channel, multi-protocol avionics product for MIL-STD-1553 designs. The board is aimed at mission-computers, displays and LRUs, digital data recorders, radar systems/situational awareness, commercial aerospace, flyable avionics/UAVs, data loading and data monitors.

The board has up to 4 dual redundant Mil-STD-1553 channels with a BC disable for RT only applications and a Tx Inhibit for MT only applications. It supports the IRIG-106 Chapter 10 MIL-STD-1553 MT standard with full line rate on all channels simultaneously.

For ARINC 429 it has a Tx inhibit for receive only applications and a programmable bus speed, while for ARINC717 there are two programmable Tx/Rx channels.

The VPX339 supports up to two CAN bus 2.0/ARINC 825 channels and eight programmable RS-232/422/485 channels with asynchronous communications on all channels and synchronous communication on up to two channels. There are up to 10 Avionics/Digital discrete I/O interfaces with a48bit/100 ns time stamp.

The module can output MIL-STD-1553A/B, IRIG106, ARINC 429, CAN bus/ARINC 825 channels, discrete I/O, ARINC-717, etc. Additionally, it has an onboard DMA engine for low CPU utilization. IRIG-106 Chapter 10, Tx inhibit, and ARINC 717 which are ideal for flight data recorders.

www.vadatech.com

