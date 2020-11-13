Bosch teams for smart farming joint venture

Bosch and BASF Digital Farming have created a joint venture to market and sell smart farming systems. The new company will be based in Cologne in the first quarter of 2021.

Bosch will provide hardware and software, as well as digital services for planning and decision making in field crops. BASF Digital Farming with its xarvio Digital Farming Solutions provides an automated, real-time, field specific agronomic decision-making engine for weed management that is powered by the digital xarvio platform for crop optimization.

The first two smat farming products to be launched will be a version of the Intelligent Planting Solution (IPS) system, with enhanced digital intelligence for seeding and fertilizer prescriptions, and Smart Spraying. The Smart Spraying solution combines Bosch’s camera sensor technology and software with xarvio’ s crop optimization platform.

Depending on the local conditions this may lead to a reduced need for crop protection products in specific applications. Smart Spraying shows up to 70 percent herbicide volumes reduction in experimental stage. The solution is expected to be launched with a limited number of machines in 2021.

Both products have been tested extensively in real growing conditions and the first joint product will be released in Brazil, followed by Europe and North America

“Thanks to connecting agricultural machinery using high-tech sensors, intelligent software and digital products, we can make tomorrow’s agriculture more efficient and at the same time more environmentally friendly,” said Andrew Allen, responsible for Commercial Vehicles and Off-Road Business at Robert Bosch. “Both companies are committed to investing time, resources and funding in joint activities that will lead to the development of new sustainable precision technologies that improve agricultural practices and outcomes,” said Vincent Gros, President of BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division.

BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division generated sales of €7.8bn.

