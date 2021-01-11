BrainCreators tackles edge AI privacy

Dutch industrial software developer BrainCreators has developed automated, anonymised inspection technology for edge AI.

Launched at CES 2021 running on edge hardware from Advantech, the Automated Recognition & Anonymization (ARA) system makes it possible to automatically recognize privacy sensitive information and anonymise footage from video surveillance cameras. This enables organizations to use the camera images for any purpose while complying with privacy regulations which is paeticularly important for systems acros Europe.

ARA continuously monitors footage from video surveillance camera systems. The edge AI system detects people by faces, postures and environmental objects without identifying individuals in the images. In addition, specialist algorithms have been added to detect motion and prevent flickering of the camera images.

As ARA processes every frame, each individual pictured can be anonymized with a mask of your choice, such as facial blurring or full body masking. This excludes any form of identification or profiling and is fully compliant with privacy regulations. Once anonymized the footage can be used for further processing, without privacy issues.

"ARA is the first 'Edge Solution Ready Package' that we have developed in collaboration with BrainCreators,” said Jash Bansidhar, Managing Director of Advantech Europe. “The intelligent inspector based on AI consists of a combination of BrainMatter software optimized on our edge computing technology. Sensitive information from camera images can now be found and made anonymous."

The first customer to use the ARA system is Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Schiphol Airport will install the edge AI system within its video surveillance network throughout the airport. Schiphol is currently looking into how digital inspectors can be rolled out further to increase efficiency at a lower cost. The anonymized footage can be used to reduce the number of inspection rounds that human maintenance inspectors must undertake.

This allows for better crowd, queue and risk management. Schiphol will also be able to use anonymised footage to recognize suspicious behavior,