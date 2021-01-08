ST shakes off Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 results

January 08, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
ST shakes off Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 results
STMicroelectronics is reporting revenues of $3.24bn for the fourth quarter and $10.22bn for the full year, up on 2019

STMicroelectronics is shaking off the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in its 2020 results.

The preliminary Q420 net revenues are $3.24bn, up 21.3 percent on Q3 which itself picked up after the global lockdown. The full year revenue of $10.22bn was up 6.9 per cent on the previous year, despite the double impact of the automotive shutdown during the Covid-19 pandemic and the US-China trade war that saw equipment from a large customer, Huawei, banned in the West.  

“We ended Q420 with net revenues above the outlook range due to significantly better than expected market dynamics throughout the quarter. Our engaged customer programs in Personal Electronics, as well as continuous acceleration in demand especially of Automotive products and microcontrollers, were the main factors that contributed to this result,” said Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics’ President and CEO.

www.st.com

Related articles

Other articles on eeNews Europe 


Crowdsourcing an HD gaming system for Arduino

Crowdsourcing an HD gaming system for Arduino

Business News | Oct 12,2020
The Thermal Magnetic Imaging and Control (Thermal MagIC) project at NIST in the US is developing nanoscale temperature sensors

Magnetic nanosensors for embedded temperature measurements

Technology News | Oct 12,2020
Europe accepts Broadcom's promise to drop exclusive, bundled chip sales

Broadcom drops exclusive chip bundles

Business News | Oct 12,2020
Complete DDR5/LPDDR5 memory IP for TSMC's 5nm process

Complete DDR5/LPDDR5 memory IP for TSMC's 5nm process

New Products | Oct 12,2020
Alexandre Pauchard, 49, will replace Mario El-Khoury, 57 as CEO of CSEM

Swiss lab CSEM appoints new CEO

Business News | Oct 12,2020
First aerial display to generate images parallel to the panel

First touchless aerial display to generate images parallel to the panel

Technology News | Oct 12,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.