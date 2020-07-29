Britishvolt teams with Pininfarina on battery gigafactory

July 29, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Britishvolt is working with Italian design house Pininfarina on its proposed battery gigafactory in Wales.
Britishvolt says the priority was to partner with a company with expertise in this field that could design a battery gigafactory  that is sensitive to its surroundings

Pininfarina is famous for its car designs with Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Peugeot but has also expanded into architecture. The Italian studio prides itself on incorporating local culture and community with sustainability.

“We are honoured to collaborate with world-renowned design powerhouse Pininfarina, to create our landmark gigaplant. At Britishvolt, we believe in prioritising an innovative design to match the future quality of our lithium ion cells. With Pininfarina bringing the full force of its elegance and heritage in automotive design to architecture, we believe we can accomplish this desire,” said Orral Nadjari, CEO and founder of Britishvolt.

“Britishvolt’s aim to become the world’s first zero carbon battery manufacturer aligns perfectly with Pininfarina’s expertise in creating green, high tech and innovative environments. With carefully selected sustainable materials that take into account the entire building’s life cycle, Pininfarina’s appreciation of social impact is what drew us to this partnership. Their balance between pioneering design and understanding of local culture, is one Britishvolt is proud to take forward,” he said.

“We are proud to collaborate with Britishvolt on such an ambitious project, thus contributing towards creating the UK’s largest battery manufacturing facility, and advancing the evolution of e-mobility,” said Silvio Pietro Angori, CEO at Pininfarina. “Our focus has always been on combining timeless design with social and environmental sustainability, both in automotive design and architecture. Sustainable design is no longer an option to consider down the line, it’s a necessary commitment to create social and economic value for future generations.”

“We are aware of the significant impact our 2.7 million square feet gigaplant will have on the region’s landscape,” said Nadjari. “Interacting with the local community will be a priority for us, and we will ensure that a regular dialogue with the


