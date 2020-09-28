Continental, XIlinx team on 4D radar

The cooperation with Xilinx on 4D radar enables Continental's automotive customers to implement driver assistance systems with SAE Level 2 functionality where ADAS takes over longitudinal and lateral guidance. Thisi s an important evolutionary step on the road to autonomous driving.

The ARS540 not only detects the distance, relative speed and azimuth of objects, but also the height above road level, which is why Continental calls it a 4D radar. Previous radar sensors have only detected objects in a very narrow, low height range above the road. This could lead to dangerous situations because, for example, truck trailers at right angles to the road were not registered. The new sensor also detects potholes and kerbs as well as tunnel entrances etc.

The ARS450 has a sophisticated antenna array with digital beamforming. With this, as well as with 28 physical and 192 virtual antenna channels, the device is able to generate high-resolution radar images. The amount of data generated with the 4D radar approach is considerably higher than with previous radar sensors, so Continental had to look for a more powerful processor platform. Xilinx's Zynq UltraScale+ was chosen because it delivers 20 times the processing power of the previous platform for raw data and 10 times the performance for object tracking, said Willard Tu, Senior Director of Xilinx's automotive division.