Bosch teams for fully automated Covid-19 tests

At the start of the Covid-19 outbreak in Europe, Bosch teamed up with a UK medical technology company on a fully automated medical test system for the virus. Six weeks later, it has launched the system.

The test system test is the result of collaboration between Bosch Healthcare Solutions subsidiary and Randox Laboratories in Northern Ireland. “Together with our partner Randox, we have succeeded in developing this innovative rapid test within a very short time frame, and we are now in a position to offer it to the market," said Marc Meier, president of Bosch Healthcare Solutions. "The Bosch Vivalytic analysis device evaluates the test safely and reliably directly in the hospital, in the lab, or in the doctor’s office, guaranteeing the best possible protection for patients and medical staff,.”

The ability to rapidly diagnose patients and staff infected with the Covid-19 virus is of invaluable help in curbing its exponential spread in many countries. The rapid molecular diagnostic test developed by Randox runs on the Vivalytic analysis device from Bosch Healthcare Solutions. “We want the Bosch rapid COVID-19 test to play a part in containing the coronavirus pandemic as quickly as possible. It will speed up the identification and isolation of infected patients,” said Dr. Volkmar Denner, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch.

Another advantage of the rapid test is that it can be performed directly at the point of care. This eliminates the need to transport samples, which takes up valuable time. It also means patients quickly gain certainty about their state of health, while allowing infected individuals to be identified and isolated immediately. With the tests currently in use, patients must usually wait one to two days for a result.

The system is one of the world’s first fully automated molecular diagnostic tests that can be used directly by all medical institutions. It can also be used for