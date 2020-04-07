Digitization and knowledge-sharing get a boost in times of confinement

This extreme economical context is calling for swift societal changes with strong social impacts to help alleviate the consequences of today’s lock-down and its aftermath. Let’s hope these changes will be for the better and long lasting. In the meantime, the urgency to find medical and welfare solutions is accelerating research, unleashing new funds. We have already witnessed a number of open-source projects flourish for the fast development of low-cost ventilators and the rapid detection of Covid-19 cases as millions of test kits will be required for the much anticipated unconfinement phase.

Companies of all sizes are rushing to put remote work strategies into place and re-organize their workforce with new priorities, with a sudden surge in the use of digital tools for virtual meetings, collaborative design and knowledge-sharing including nation-wide education programs.

Also available in a digital format as a free PDF download , the April edition of eeNews Europe shipping now looks at some of the latest edge hardware and AI firmware solutions, some of which may find direct use in deciphering the vast amounts of data put to contribution by epidemiologists to predict the progression of the virus and possibly decide on the best confinement/unconfinement strategies. Other features covered in eeNews Europe’s April edition include Optoelectronics, Power Supplies and Batteries.

Until confinement restrictions become a thing of the past, stay safe, educate yourself and make the most of the plethora of remote work tools available today, they may well serve you far beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

